Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.