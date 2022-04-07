Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fabrinet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

