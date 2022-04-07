Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $373.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.25 and a 200 day moving average of $393.61.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

