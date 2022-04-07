Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

PNFP opened at $90.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

