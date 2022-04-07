Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $75.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. 36,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,109. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

