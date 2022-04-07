YUMMY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,868.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $127,868.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUMMY has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046501 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07373607 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,592.35 or 0.99791305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00051151 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.