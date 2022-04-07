Zach Rasmuson Sells 12,500 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
