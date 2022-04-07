Zach Rasmuson Sells 12,500 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.69.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

