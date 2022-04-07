Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $695.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) will report $695.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $718.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.98 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $749.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,565 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

