Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) to report $9.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $10.43 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.98. 27,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $581,220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

