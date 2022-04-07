Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 120,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,134. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

