Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report $556.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.81 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 297,059 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

