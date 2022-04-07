Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) will post sales of $13.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.93 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $65.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

