Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,638,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.