Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76. American Express posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,638,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

