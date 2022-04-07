Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.