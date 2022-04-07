Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Azul posted earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Azul’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 969,589 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

