Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to post $171.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $737.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $814.57 million, with estimates ranging from $779.70 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. 186,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

