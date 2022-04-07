Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.69. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,785. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

