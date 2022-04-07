Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. 6,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,858. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 277.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

