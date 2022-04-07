Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $7.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $38.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.27 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 178.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 112.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 80.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 175,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,670. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.