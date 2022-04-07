Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 806,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 475,409 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

