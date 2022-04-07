Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $10.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

TS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

