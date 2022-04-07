Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.