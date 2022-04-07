Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $3.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $13.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

