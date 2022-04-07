Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.54 Million

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) to post $24.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.94 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $118.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BLDP traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. 228,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,540,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.