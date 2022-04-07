Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,568. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -589.63 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.