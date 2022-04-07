Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 57,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $91,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

