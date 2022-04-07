Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,165. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

