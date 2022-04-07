Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Strong Sell

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

NYSE ALV opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

