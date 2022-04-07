Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Sell

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LIQT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 624,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 60.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,188 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

