Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBRV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NBRV opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.