Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) to Hold

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after acquiring an additional 619,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,911,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

