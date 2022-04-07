Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to “Hold”

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,151 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Domo by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

