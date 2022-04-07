Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Hold

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

