Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $455.11 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

