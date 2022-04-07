Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $530.00.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $422.90 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $375.63 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.24 and a 200 day moving average of $513.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

