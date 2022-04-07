ZelaaPayAE Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,405.95 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $12,405.95 and $75,062.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006792 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000703 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

