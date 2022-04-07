Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Yum China makes up 1.8% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,958,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,686,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,811,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 2,855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 841,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,681. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

