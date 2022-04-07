Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 185,000 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,567,000. Lumentum accounts for 7.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 523,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,187. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

