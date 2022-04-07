Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,000. Alcoa makes up approximately 3.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Alcoa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

NYSE:AA traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. 6,489,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,446. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

