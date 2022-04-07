Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $2.23 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,687,064.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 958,215 shares of company stock worth $88,155,139 and have sold 3,236 shares worth $324,784.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 216,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.