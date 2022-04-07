Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $3.40 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of onsemi stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,634. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

