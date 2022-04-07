Zero Achieves Market Cap of $344,130.76 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $344,130.76 and $154.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00398855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00088546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00098554 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,270,425 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

