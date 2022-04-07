Zero Utility Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $297.36 or 0.00681699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $288,065.90 and approximately $596.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

