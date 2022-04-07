Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.09

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 398285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

