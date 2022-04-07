Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 39,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,830. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 492,305 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

