Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.