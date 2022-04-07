ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,957,278 shares of company stock worth $164,904,519. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

