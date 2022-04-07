Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

ZUMZ stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zumiez by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2,269.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

