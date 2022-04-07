Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $41,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Equinix by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $757.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,989. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $711.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 138.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.