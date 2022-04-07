Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

